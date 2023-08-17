Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Orange County on Thursday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened before 11 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and Ferdinand Drive involving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Troopers said the circumstances that led up to the crash are still under investigation. They did not specify whether any other vehicles were involved.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man from Colorado, died at a nearby hospital.

Read: Seminole County deputy arrested, accused of sexually battering woman during traffic stop

The investigation into the crash is blocking the southbound lanes of Pine Hills Road.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group