Seminole County deputy arrested, accused of sexually battering woman during traffic stop

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy was arrested on Wednesday night after he was accused of sexually battering a woman during a traffic stop earlier in the week.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a complaint on Monday that Deputy Andrew Bergkvist inappropriately touched a woman in a sexual manner following a traffic stop earlier that day.

Deputies said Bergkvist was suspended on Tuesday, and arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said following Bregkvist’s arrest, he immediately started the process of terminating his employment. Lemma said the department has “zero tolerance” to this type of behavior.

“It is our oath and responsibility to uphold the law and support to victims of these crimes, not create victims,” Lemma said. “Bergkvist’s actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs, and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals.”

Detectives said they’ve been actively reviewing footage from other traffic stops made by Bergkvist to look for other possible victims, but as of early Thursday morning, none had been identified.

Anyone who may have had contact considered inappropriate with Bergkvist or any other deputy sheriff is urged to contact SCSO at 407-665-6650.

