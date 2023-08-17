‘You should be scared’: Ocala police officer fired after he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend

OCALA, Fla. — A former Ocala police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of stalking and threatening an ex-girlfriend.

27-year-old Natawi Chin has been charged by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began on July 31 with a complaint made to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office from an Ocala Police Department employee about an ongoing incident between the victim and Chin.

According to an arrest report, Chin left a voicemail for the victim, who also worked in law enforcement, threatening to “shoot up” her house.

The report says Chin repeatedly contacted the victim for months after they had broken up. Investigators received images of text massages between the victim and Chin, making it clear that he had been monitoring the victim’s home and activities.

In one voicemail turned over to investigators, Chin allegedly acknowledged that he was leaving an audio message because he knew a text message would get him arrested.

According to the report, the victim replied via text message, “IDK if I should be laughing at what you said or be scared.”

The report says Chin replied, “You should be scared.”

According to the Ocala Police Department, Chin was hired as a recruit in October of 2020 and promoted to police officer in 2021. He was fired after his arrest Wednesday.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Ocala Police Department described the incident as “deeply unfortunate and disappointing.”

“We want to emphasize that such behavior goes against the principles and values of our department,” the statement said. “We do not tolerate any criminal misconduct, especially from those who take an oath to protect and serve.”

