WATCH: Orlando pilot rescued after plane crashes off coast of Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot from Orlando is recovering after he crashed a small plane off the coast of The Florida Keys.

Deputies said 40-year-old Adam Joseph-Barney told them that both of the plane’s engines just stopped working.

Monroe County deputies rescued Barney on Sunday morning about 3 miles off Sawyer Key.

The FAA is working to determine the cause of the crash.

