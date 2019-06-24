0 Motorists find 2-year-old boy wearing dirty diaper, covered in bug bites on US 1

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman were arrested Monday on child neglect charges after a 2-year-old boy was found crossing a highway wearing only a dirty diaper with his arms covered in bug bites, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a Titusville woman reported she was southbound on U.S. 1 around 10:30 a.m. when she noticed a 2-year-old boy trying to cross the roadway. The woman stopped her car in the road to intercept the child and stop other vehicles from possibly striking him.

A deputy who arrived at the scene later tracked down the two individuals he believed to be responsible for the neglect: 28-year-old Yajaira Tirado and 25-year-old Jacob Krueger. Upon entry to their home in the 400 block of U.S. 1, the deputy found them unresponsive and apparently under the influence of drugs becuase they were frothing at the mouth and not answering his commands, according to deputies.

The two woke after the deputy yelled and struck a wall, according to a release.

The deputy said he found the home to be in deplorable condition, with trash and dirty clothes piled up. He also noted only one bed without sheets in the entire home.

The deputy knew how to find the two because of a prior case with Tirado where she was charged with child neglect after another child called 911 to report two children being left alone with an aggressive dog and an unsecured shotgun in the home.

The boy was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Tirado and Krueger were transported to the the Volusia County Jail.

