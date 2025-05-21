Orange County Mayor wants to ensure public benefits from proposed Orlando Dreamers stadium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Dreamers baseball group has a billionaire investor and plans for a new stadium. Now, it needs Orange County to be a willing partner.

Orlando Dreamers say they’re starting to make the pitch to Orange County. Mayor Jerry Demings says it’s too early to say “play ball”.

Demings told Channel 9 he needs more details on how this will benefit Orange County residents, and right now, he isn’t seeing it.

“We’re a long way from me saying I’m championing this effort,” Demings said.

This is as billionaire investor Rick Workman says property on International Drive is ideal for the proposed major league team.

Workman says MLB requires a public-private partnership. It could look like Orange County giving the Dreamers a tax abatement or donating land.

However, Demings says he’s not willing to donate county land for the project.

“I don’t think we should donate land to billionaires or to wealthy people. They, if anything, have to compensate the people for the land,” Demings said.

Mayor Demings isn’t the only one that feels this way.

Out of the four commissioners who commented on the Dreamers Tuesday, three said they didn’t have enough information on the Dreamers’ plan to move forward with a public-private partnership.

Commissioner Kelly Semrad says she also needs to see details on how the group would benefit the public.

“I want to see what is the revenue share for the public?,” Semrad said.

“The conversation can’t just be about making wealthy people wealthier,” Demings said.

Demings mentioned when the Orlando Magic wanted the county’s help building the now- Kia Center, the Magic built gymnasiums around town.

Orlando Dreamers’ Jim Schnorf told Channel 9 Tuesday the group plans on building six lighted youth baseball facilities and six youth softball facilities in each Orange County Commission district.

“We think it’s the right thing for us to do. It’s not something we’ve been pressured to do. It’s just something we volunteered on our own. It allows youth an outlet, an opportunity to participate, learn team values, teamwork,” Schnorf said.

So far, only Commissioner Mike Scott has publicly endorsed the Dreamers’ potential move.

The Dreamers say they have other options besides Orange County. They say they’re looking at at least two other cities.

