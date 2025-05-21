Marion County student arrested for having a gun at school

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old for possessing a firearm on school property.

On May 20, 2025, the MCSO School Resource Officer was advised that the minor had a firearm in their vehicle, which was located at the Belleview High School parking lot.

Officials said another student told the resource officer about the gun.

The student reported that the alleged suspect retrieved the firearm from under his seat to show other students who were standing around his vehicle.

Shortly after the incident was reported, the suspect arrived on campus and was questioned about he allegations.

They allowed the deputies to search the vehicle for the firearm; however, it was not in their possession.

The suspect returned to campus and told students that they had removed the firearm from their car and hid it in the woods behind their vehicle, wrapped in a black t-shirt.

Using this information, MCSO found a worn path to the woods by the suspect’s vehicle and found the black t-shirt with the firearm inside.

The suspect was removed from class, and when questioned, they said they brought it to school.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, then transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

