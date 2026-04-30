Warm and dry pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be warm and dry on Thursday.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday afternoon.

Our area will only see an isolated chance for rain and storms on Thursday, mainly north of Orlando.

Our forecast will be very similar on Friday.

Our next big change comes over the weekend.

A cold front will increase our chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning.

For many, this will bring beneficial rainfall.

For some, mainly southern locations, the potential for heavy rain exists.

Isolated flood risk in place for southern Osceola and Brevard counties for Sunday, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible.

The same front will also bring a cool down for the area.

The low 90s we’ll be replaced by 70s on Sunday with 80s returning early next week.

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