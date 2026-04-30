Today: Gov. DeSantis to visit Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Volusia County.

DeSantis will be speaking from Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach.

He’ll be joined by Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will be on hand to monitor the governor’s announcement.

Check back with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News starting at noon for updates on this story.

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