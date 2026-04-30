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Today: Gov. DeSantis to visit Volusia County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
DeSantis to speak in Ormond Beach on Thursday FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Volusia County.

DeSantis will be speaking from Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach.

He’ll be joined by Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will be on hand to monitor the governor’s announcement.

Check back with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News starting at noon for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

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