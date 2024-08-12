Mount Dora park shooting: See surveillance video

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora Police Department on Monday released surveillance video of a shooting that happened earlier this month at a park.

Police said that the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Cauley Lott Park at Fearon Avenue and North Highland Street.

Investigators said that the video shows “two unknown males with a youthful appearance” walk from North Highland Street to East Pine Avenue and shoot at a dark sedan.

“Video and evidence from the scene show a third unknown shooter returning fire towards the other two individuals,” police said in a news release. “A bystander was shot in the leg and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said that the three gunmen also struck a parked SUV multiple times. It is unknown if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

“This incident could have been a real tragedy as there were bystanders of all ages in the area at the time,” the agency said in a statement. “This type of violence in a city park built for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors should not be tolerated.”

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Dora police at 352-735-7130.

See a map of the scene below:

