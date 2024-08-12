Tropical disturbance in Atlantic could form as it moves into Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring what could soon become our next named tropical system in the Atlantic.
Invest 98L is moving west at 25 mph and has maximum sustained winds around 30 mph.
It is expected to organize and become a named storm as soon as the next few days.
If it does strengthen into a named storm, it will be classified as Ernesto.
The storm system will move into the Caribbean on Tuesday and be close to Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Thankfully, a front along the eastern coast of the U.S. should keep the disturbance to the east of Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all tropical activity in the Atlantic and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
