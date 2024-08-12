AAA: Gas prices drop as kids head back to school in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said the price of gas has dropped 13 cents over last week, with Sunday’s average price per gallon at $3.33.

According to AAA, that is the lowest daily average price since June 19th.

“Drivers got some relief at the pump last week, thanks to big drops in the price of crude and gasoline futures,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Lower gas prices will be a relief for those starting the back to school commute this week in Central Florida.

“Get ready for heavier traffic than normal, especially at first, since a lot of parents like to drive their kids to campus during the first few days back,” said Jenkins.

AAA encourages drivers to take extra care this week as kids head to school and more commuters will be on the road.

AAA said nationally, nearly one out of every five children under the age of 14 who die in a traffic crash are pedestrians.

Return to school also means the return of school speed zones.

According to AAA, more than half of Floridians typically drive through a school zone or pass a school bus stop on their regular driving route.

“These school zones and bus stops have not been active for the past couple of months. So, drivers will need to adjust their morning habits,” Jenkins continued. “Slow down and watch for young students near traffic lanes, because they may not be watching for you.”

