LIVE UPDATES: Most of Central Florida heads back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students, teachers and staff in nine of Central Florida’s 10 counties will head back to school Monday. Read live updates below, and watch special live team coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News:

4:30 a.m. update

Thousands of students around Central Florida are heading back to school on Monday.

The excitement for student, and parents, has been building for weeks.

Read: Back to school: Share your photos of the 1st day of school

Every local public school district, except Sumter County Schools, returns to class today.

Channel 9 will have live team coverage all morning long, with the changes local families may notice this year.

WATCH: ‘Heading Back to School’ It’s that time of year again! Expect new schools, schedule changes and safety measures. (WFTV)

WATCH: 9 Family Connection presents 'Literacy Matters' Daralene Jones takes a closer look at how our educators and nonprofits are working together to enhance literacy for children in and out of the classroom. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group