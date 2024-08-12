Central Florida high school celebrates 100th anniversary

LONGWOOD, Fla. — One local school is celebrating a big milestone as students return to the classroom on Monday.

Lyman High School in Longwood is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Construction began on Lyman back in 1924 and the school opened in September that same year.

Watch: Most of Central Florida heads back to school

However, the original campus is about a half mile away, down the road where Milwee Middle School is.

At the time, Lyman was supervised by just one professor and three assistants.

The school now has dozens of teachers and more than 2,000 students.

A big part of the celebrations is the opening of an overhauled cafeteria, designed to give students more of a college-dining experience.

Read: Florida school districts form plan to address substance abuse, violence among students

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group