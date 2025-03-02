Silver Airways quits Orlando, cancels all flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Passengers scheduled to fly with Silver Airways to and from Orlando were left stranded at the airport over the weekend after the airline canceled all flights arriving and departing from Orlando International Airport without warning.

The shutdown, which did not appear to affect other markets the airline operated in, came months after Silver executives voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

At the time, the airline promised all tickets remained valid and flights would operate as scheduled.

The airline has yet to issue statements or press releases explaining the cancellations and why it decided to suddenly change course. It has only returned an automated response to WFTV’s questions.

Aviation trade papers wrote this week that Silver was being forced to downsize its fleet amid backlash from the company that leased planes to the airline.

As of Sunday morning, the airline’s website continued to list Orlando as a destination.

“We received notification this afternoon that, effective immediately, all departing and arriving flights with Silver Airlines are canceled,” GOAA spokeswoman Angela Starke emailed. “Unfortunately, I do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

Silver operated out of Orlando’s Terminal B. In 2024, it was OIA’s 27th biggest airline by passenger count, transporting 129,000 passengers to and from Central Florida.

It flew routes between OIA and Pensacola, Key West, The Bahamas, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Passengers and terminated employees took to social media to vent their frustrations and reminisce.





