Orange County Public School leaders and law enforcement finalize new school year plans

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public School students will return to class on Monday, meaning law enforcement will be back on campus to keep them safe.

“Our deputies have been instructed and will risk their lives for the safety of our children,” Sheriff John Mina of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Mina said that deputies will have a physical presence at schools, and the agency will have an invisible one, too.

“We’re able to access all of the cameras through Orange County Public Schools,” Sheriff Mina said. “Over 6,000 cameras, should an incident occur in any of the schools. We can instantly monitor that to direct resources to the direct spot.”

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said his agency is also committed to the safety of students.

At least one school resource officer is assigned to all schools within the city, and two at the high schools.

All SROs just completed a two-week training.

“They received hands-on scenario training to respond to critical incidents that may arise at all our schools,” Chief Smith said.

In addition to SRO’s, Chief Smith said all of OPD’s patrol squads are familiar with the lay out and location of every school in their patrol area.

“That makes for a better response and quicker response time,” Chief Smith said.

These men and women in uniform are not on campus just in time of need, but to also make sure students can achieve their goals beyond school walls.

“We’re also there to be mentors and to be role models for kids,” Sheriff Mina said. “To help them be successful in life.”

This year, all Orange County Public Schools will implement FortifyFL. It’s a website and app where anyone who sees something suspicious on campus can report it. The report will be sent to law enforcement to examine and determine the appropriate response.

