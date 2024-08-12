OCPS beats deadline to open 2 middle schools before the start of the year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The eighth-largest school district in the United States and the fourth-largest in Florida will have all 211 public schools open at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

On a nail-biting Sunday, two Orange County schools got the okay to open as scheduled.

On Monday, both Luminary Middle School and Howard Middle School will open as planned by the OCPS.

“There were rumors that we weren’t going to have school for like a month, and we’re going to go on Zoom, but now I’m happy we’re going to have school on Monday,” said Victor Gonzalez, Luminary Middle School student.

Luminary Middle School on Luminary Boulevard will house 1,215 students, grades 6-8, on 18 acres of land. The 79 million-dollar project almost didn’t meet the school’s opening date of Monday due to certifications and occupancy approvals.

On Sunday, the Principals of Howard and Luminary Middle left voicemails for parents, telling them the schools were open as of Monday.

Sunday, Principal Jeffrey Aldridge invited students and parents for a meet and greet and tour of the new building and campus.

“The school looks big, but wherever you get in, all the classes, they’re like, just right there, said Eric Guerrero Jr, Luminary Middle School student.

Meanwhile, Howard Middle School’s principal also gave parents and students the green light to start in-person learning Monday.

The historic school underwent construction, renovating the roof, gym, media center, and performance areas.

