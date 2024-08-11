Disney announces ‘Villains’ Land, ‘Monsters Inc.’ Land, ‘Encanto’ and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney unveiled exciting new attractions, cruise ships, lounges, and even a new parade during its D23 event in California.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced to theme park fans the upcoming plans for Walt Disney World during the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 on Saturday.

Among the many announcements, four new cruise ships and details about six new themed lands and areas, including Monsters, Inc., Cars, Indiana Jones, Encanto, and Villains Land.

Along with the new rides, the Magic Kingdom will soon host a new nighttime parade, “Disney Starlight.”

Disney said, "Work is underway to bring the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom Park history,"





Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom

The new land will be home to the Disney Villains, and “Happily Ever After may feel like just a distant dream.”

Disney said the land will have two major attractions, dining and shopping.

“Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls,” D’Amaro said. “It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”

Cars at the Magic Kingdom

Ka-Chow! Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater are racing into Magic Kingdom Park.

D’Amaro said the Pixar Animation Studios film “Cars” will be coming to a reimagined section of Frontierland at Magic Kingdom.

“The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success. That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city,” Josh told the crowd.

Two new attractions will be taking guests into the wilderness beyond Radiator Springs.

Disney said construction on this area will begin early next year.

Monsters, Inc. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney said construction begins next year for Monsters, Inc. land at Hollywood studios.

The land will feature the first suspended coaster ever.

Disney said guests can experience zooming through the door vault in the factory, just like Mike and Sulley.

Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tropical Americas will feature two new signature attractions.

Disney said guests will follow a thrilling adventure following Indiana Jones into an ancient Maya temple.

Guests will be able to journey through the Casita Madrigal from “Encanto” following Antonio’s story the day after receiving his magical gift.

The land will also feature a carousel featuring animals from Disney stories.

Disney said Tropical America’s construction is set to begin this fall and will open in 2027.

New Animal Kingdom show

A new show featuring Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from the movie “Zootopia” will be coming to the Tree of Life Theater.

The show “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” will take guests on an adventure through different biomes seen in the film.

Disney said the new show is set to open next winter.

New Lounge Inspired by Spaceship Earth

D23 announced an inspired Spaceship Earth lounge.

The new area will be a “zen space to gather and enjoy refreshments.”

Updates to Tavern Themed to Pirates of the Caribbean

The pirate-themed lounge was announced at last year’s D23.

The Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge will be opening at Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.

Disney said guests will be able to experience the story of Pirates of the Caribbean.

