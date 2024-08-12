Back-to-school forecast: Very hot with a chance for afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As thousands of students around Central Florida head back to school on Monday, parents must help them prepare for a hot and stormy day.

Our area will be very hot Monday afternoon, with a good chance to see afternoon storm activity.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s as students head into school but will be in the mid-90s in the afternoon.

Our area also has a 50% chance of rain and storms Monday afternoon.

Some of the storm activity could be strong, which could alter when students are allowed to leave school safely.

Parents should sign up to receive alerts from their local school district to monitor any possible weather-related impacts.

The hot and stormy weather pattern will continue for most of the week.

We will have lower rain chances and drier air by the weekend.

