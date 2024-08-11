IRS announces tax relief for Tropical Storm Debby victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday tax relief for residents and businesses in Florida that were affected by severe storms and flooding that began on Aug. 1.

Eligible taxpayers will now have until Feb. 3, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The Feb. 3 filing deadline applies to residents who had a valid extension to file their 2023 return that was due to expire on Oct. 15.

It also applies to business owners with an original or extended due date whose 2023 extensions expire on Sept. 16 and calendar-year corporations with 2023 extensions that run out on Oct. 15.

The IRS notes that payments related to 2023 returns were due on April 15 and those are not eligible for the relief announced Friday.

The disaster declaration issued by FEMA qualifies 61 of Florida’s 67 counties for tax relief.

The IRS identifies the taxpayers within the covered disaster area and will automatically apply the filing and payment relief.

Affected taxpayers eligible for relief include residents and even tax-exempt businesses whose principal place of business is located in the covered counties.

For more information, including a full list of the counties within the covered area, click here.

