Lake Nona High School students and staff mourn the loss of a student who drowned

, Fla. — Students and faculty of Lake Nona High School are mourning the loss of one of their students who drowned Wednesday evening.

Counselors were on campus Friday to help with the grieving process.

Lake Nona High School’s principal left a message for the parents of students, saying “There are no words to describe the grief that is being felt as we were notified of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they go through this difficult time.”

