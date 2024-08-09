Snake Hunters: ‘Python Challenge’ underway in South Florida

People in South Florida are hunting large snakes for a chance to win a lot of money.
This year’s Florida Python Challenge kicked off just after midnight on Friday.
Competitors will be scouring the Everglades to find and remove invasive Burmese pythons.
The person who catches the most will win $10,000.
The competition runs through Sunday, Aug. 18.
