Python Patrol: FWC offers free snake hunting classes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for people to join its “Python Patrol.”

It’s offering free training for people who want to become snake hunters.

The online courses will teach people how to identify invasive Burmese pythons, report sightings, and safely capture them.

The classes are offered every third Thursday of the month.

The next one is on Aug. 22.

