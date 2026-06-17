Mount Dora Police continue search of pond in connection to missing mother case

DELTONA, Fla. — Investigators searching for clues in the disappearance of Nicole Baldwin spent another day draining and combing through a retention pond in Deltona, but so far have found no evidence connected to the case.

Mount Dora police said crews have been working at the pond off DeBary Avenue for nearly a week after a cadaver dog alerted to the area. Authorities wrapped up Wednesday’s search efforts around 3 p.m. and plan to return Thursday to continue examining what’s left at the site.

Baldwin was reported missing from her Mount Dora home in November 2023. More than two years later, officials said they remain committed to pursuing every possible lead.

“We cannot leave any stone unturned,” MDPD Deputy Chief Jim Deleu said. “This is a missing person case, and if it was somebody in your family, you would want the same attention,”

Drone footage from Channel 9 showed the pond nearly drained as crews sifted through the remaining dirt and debris.

Police said their ultimate goal is to locate Baldwin’s remains, but any evidence recovered could help advance the investigation.

“Ideally, we would like to find Nicole. That’s our ultimate goal,” Deleu said. “However, if there are items of evidentiary value, that would be very beneficial because it could potentially link her to this location.”

Earlier this year, detectives told Channel 9 they believe Baldwin is dead.

Several agencies are assisting in the search effort, including the Mount Dora Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Department of Transportation, which is providing pumps used to drain the pond.

The Deltona pond search is the latest in a series of efforts tied to Baldwin’s case.

In April 2024, investigators searched several ponds in Mount Dora for evidence connected to her disappearance. In June 2025, authorities went to ponds in Deltona after cadaver dogs alerted in the area.

“When you have potential remains or evidence involving a cadaver, the dogs can detect odors rising from beneath the water’s surface,” Deleu said.

Authorities have also searched other locations in recent months, including a Mount Dora pond in February with the assistance of a specialized search-and-rescue device and a pond in Eustis in April but did not find anything.

“We’ve drained the pond. We’ve had cadaver dogs out here. We’ve used metal detectors and we’ve used good old sweat and equity,” Deleu said.

MDPD said they will continue examining the Deltona pond and following leads as the investigation moves forward.

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