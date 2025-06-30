Deltona pond searched in connection to woman missing since 2023

DELTONA, Fla. — Several agencies searched a pond in Deltona for clues in what Mt. Dora police confirmed is on ongoing criminal investigation.

Crime scene investigators search a muddy pond after sources say officers received a tip that it’s connected to the case of missing mother, Nicole Baldwin.

The 41-year-old went missing in November 2023.

Nicole Baldwin (Help Find Nicole Baldwin)

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said, “It had to have been someone that knows the area because I didn’t know there was a pond back there until my neighbor told me.”

Baldwin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 135 pounds with brown or blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.

Neighbors say investigators have been at the area for weeks.

“Scares the you know what out of me. I live here. I’m used to seeing turkeys over there, not a bunch of cops and crime scene trucks,” the neighbor said.

Investigators previously said they do not believe Baldwin left on her own and are investigating this case as a homicide.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 if you have any information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group