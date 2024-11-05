1 year later: Search for missing Mount Dora mother continues

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora Police Department said it is seeking information about the disappearance of Nicole Baldwin, a 41-year-old mother.

Nicole Baldwin vanished in November of last year.

Police said a year has passed since her disappearance, and her family is desperate for answers.

Investigators said they do not believe that Baldwin left on her own and are now investigating this case as a homicide.

Read: Police search body of water near home of missing Mount Dora mom

Baldwin is 5′5″ tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown or blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.

She has a tattoo of a single rose on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Read: Reward raised to $10K to help find missing Mount Dora mother of three

The police department said there is now a $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group