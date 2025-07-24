Mystery surrounds murder of Orlando grandmother near Tennessee truck stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for answers after an Orlando woman was found dead in Tennessee.

Alicia Wolf, a mother and grandmother, was found dead earlier this month, prompting an investigation into her mysterious death.

Wolf’s body was discovered near a truck stop and motel off I-24 in Manchester, Tennessee, more than 600 miles from her home.

Authorities are treating her death as a homicide as they await the medical examiner’s report to determine the cause of death.

“I want to know what happened, like who did this to my mom, and why,” said Aaliyah, Wolf’s daughter.

Aaliyah mentioned that her mother, Alicia Wolf, struggled with addiction and worked as a street worker, but she was still a good person.

Investigators said they are examining surveillance footage from the area where her body was discovered.

The Coffey County District Attorney’s office has not ruled out any possibilities, noting the body’s decomposition has made it difficult to determine the cause of death.

