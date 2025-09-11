Name announced for new Marion County high school

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County’s newest public high school will officially be called South Marion High School.

The campus is under construction near Marion Oaks and is set to open in August 2026. The three-story building will have space for 2,011 students, with growth potential for up to 2,711 students.

and will plus a new auditorium, gym, and athletic stadium.

Two additional classroom buildings will flank the main building. The total square footage under roof is 363,000 and includes 61 classrooms and 20 labs.

It will have an auditorium, gym, athletic stadium and ball fields.

South Marion High School will also feature over 800 parking spaces for students and staff.

The school district says South Marion High School will cost $165 million, funded with money borrowed by the Marion County School Board and secured through Certificates of Participation. Local millage proceeds will also pay some of the construction costs.

Students will help pick the school colors and mascot.

