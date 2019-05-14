NASA: Budget boost 'good start' to put astronauts on moon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - NASA's chief says the Trump administration's proposed $1.6 billion budget boost is a "good start" for putting astronauts back on the moon.
Administrator Jim Bridenstine addressed employees Tuesday, a day after the White House introduced the budget amendment.
Related Headlines
Read: NASA: Moon is shrinking, experiencing ‘moonquakes’
He says $1.6 billion is enough for 2020 "to get out of the gate." But more money will be needed in the years ahead to land "the next man and the first woman" on the moon by 2024.
Read: Amazon's Bezos says he'll send a spaceship to the moon
NASA is once again turning to Greek mythology for the name of the project. It's being called Artemis, after the twin sister of Apollo. Apollo was the name of NASA's moon-landing program of the 1960s and 1970s. This July will mark the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.
Read: UCF researchers help plan missions to mine moon’s surface
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}