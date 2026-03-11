NASA OIG raises concerns about crew safety ahead of Artemis moon missions

ORLANDO, Fla. — As NASA prepares to send astronauts around the Moon on the Artemis II mission, a new report is raising concerns about crew safety for future lunar landings.

According to NASA’s Office of Inspector General, the agency does not currently have the capability to rescue astronauts stranded in space or on the lunar surface.

NASA is working with SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop lunar landers that will allow astronauts to descend to the Moon, live and work there temporarily, and then return to lunar orbit.

The report says NASA has controlled contract costs and worked effectively with both companies, but development challenges with the landers are expected to delay some Artemis mission timelines.

Space analyst Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose told us the lack of a dedicated rescue capability is not entirely surprising.

“I’m not astounded to see it because that actually was the case for Apollo too,” Kremer said. “But in light of what happened with Starliner, and even situations on the space station, they really don’t have an emergency rescue capability.”

NASA selected SpaceX to develop its Starship lunar lander, while Blue Origin is building the Blue Moon lander for future Artemis missions.

Both companies are working with NASA as the agency looks toward future lunar landings, including what could be a 2028 Artemis IV mission.

The Inspector General report also emphasizes the need for strong oversight as the lander systems are developed, particularly when it comes to astronaut control of the spacecraft.

“Nasa must improve oversight and demand that things get done properly,” Kremer said. “The astronauts have to have manual control. That’s not absolutely clear in the approach from either company.” Artemis II — the first crewed mission of the Artemis program — will send four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the Moon without landing, serving as a key step before NASA attempts its first human lunar landing since the Apollo era.

The agency is planning a Thursday 3:00 pm update on the status of that mission.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group