NASA pushes back planned launch of Psyche mission to explore metal-rich asteroid

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has pushed back an asteroid mission that is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch a spacecraft to study Psyche.

Psyche is a unique metal-rich asteroid that geologists think was once part of a planet’s metallic core.

Read: ‘Touchdown’: Space capsule with NASA’s first asteroid samples lands in desert in Utah

The launch was planned to happen on Oct. 5.

The launch is now set for Oct. 12, so NASA crews can finish verifying part of the spacecraft.

Watch: Astronaut Frank Rubio sets U.S. spaceflight record after return from space station

A static fire test for the mission is set for Friday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor NASA’s Psyche mission and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group