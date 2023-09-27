Astronaut Frank Rubio sets U.S. spaceflight record after return from space station

An astronaut who broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American is finally back on Earth.

A Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station and successfully landed Wednesday morning.

Aboard the Soyuz were two Russian cosmonauts and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

Rubio was supposed to stay in orbit for six months, but the spacecraft that brought him there was deemed unsafe. So instead, he spent 371 days in space.

Rubio will now begin his next journey, a trip aboard a NASA jet to return to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

