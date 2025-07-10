Expectant mothers can now get temporary parking permits in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is now allowing expectant mothers to apply for temporary parking permits.

The temporary permits are valid for up to one year after the date of issuance.

Applicants must provide proof of identity. A physician must also confirm the woman is pregnant.

The form may be taken to a tax collector or license plate agency to pick up the permit.

You may apply through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

