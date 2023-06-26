HOUSTON, Tx. — A NASA experiment is underway to see what life could be like when the first humans land on Mars.

The agency has locked four volunteers in a simulated mission to the red planet, surviving together in tight quarters for a full year.

Photos: NASA researchers to spend 1 year in simulated Mars habitat

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 NASA researchers to spend 1 year in simulated Mars habitat

There will be limited food options and restricted communication with loved ones.

See: Not an alien? NASA spacecraft captures green light from Jupiter

“This research is really designed to inform the different resource trades we’ll have to make when we go to Mars someday,” said Dr. Suzanne Bell, co-investigator with the Chapea Project.

The mission is happening in Texas.

Watch: To boldly go: NASA reveals new spacesuits for planned Moon landing mission

The project is the first of three that are designed to simulate living on Mars.

NASA is planning to have each of these Mars simulation missions to last for one year.

Read: ‘I would not want us to be there 2nd’: NASA administrator aims to beat China in the race to the Moon

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group