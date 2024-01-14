NASA rolls out “quiet” supersonic aircraft

PALMDALE, Calif. — NASA rolled out its “quiet” supersonic plane this week.

The big unveiling of the X-59 aircraft took place in Palmdale, California.

Lockheed Martin built the experimental plane.

It is designed to develop a quieter type of supersonic flight.

It will only produce a sonic “thump” rather than the loud sonic booms that this aircraft typically makes.

The plane is scheduled to take its first flight later this year, followed by its first supersonic flight.

