NASA and SpaceX set for Crew-10 launch this week from Florida’s Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX crews are preparing to send the next crewed mission to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew-10 launch is planned for Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch window will open at 7:48 p.m., with another opportunity at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for this launch has previously flown NASA astronauts to the ISS for the Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 missions.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage booster at its landing site at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After reaching the space station, Crew-10 will be greeted by the other astronauts aboard the ISS.

