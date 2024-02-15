NASA successfully conducts first simulated surgery in space

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Little can be done if an astronaut has a medical emergency while aboard the International Space Station.

However, that may soon change.

Cutting-edge robotic tech has allowed the surgical community and NASA to successfully conduct a simulated surgery on the ISS.

The simulation was done with surgeons using their sure and steady hands back on Earth.

They had to account for both zero gravity and a time delay.

It’s the first-ever surgical experiment in space.

