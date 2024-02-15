SpaceX launches NASA’s Moon landing spacecraft from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A private company is attempting to send another lander to the Moon.

The mission started Thursday morning with a launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the lunar lander from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The spacecraft left the pad around 1 a.m.

The rocket sent a lander for Intuitive Machines and now it’s on its way to the Moon.

NASA is targeting a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

If successful, it would also be the first Moon landing for the U.S. in more than 50 years.

