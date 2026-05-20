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Boy, 12, missing in Orange County; deputies seek tips from public

Shawn Glenn was last seen on Monday in Orlando.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Missing boy in Orange County Shawn Glenn, age 12, was last seen on May 18 in Orlando. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Shawn Glenn was last seen on May 18 near Tropical Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

Investigators say there are concerns for the child’s safety because of his age.

Glenn was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red slides at the time of his disappearance.

Glenn is approximately 5′1″ tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

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