National Cheesecake Day 2023: Here are 9 places in Central Florida to enjoy this sweet treat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Oh, sweet day!

Sunday is National Cheesecake Day, and to celebrate the iconic creamy treat, we have gathered nine places in Central Florida where you can enjoy a slice (or maybe two) of the tasty dessert.

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant: One of the highlights of this menu is their Red Velvet cheesecake with a silky chocolate frosting and a soft dark chocolate cookie crust.

Cheesecake Factory: There are so many options on this menu if you are looking for a slice of cheesecake- it's hard to pick one! Those that sign up for their rewards program by July 30 can get any slice half price on July 31 and Aug 1.

Sister Honey's: Located on Michigan Street, this bakery has all types of sweets. As fall approaches, their Pumpkin Mousse Cheesecake is a must-try with a graham cracker crust, caramel candy drizzle, and honey-roasted pecans.

Publix: The bakery in this supermarket offers a variety of cheesecakes: banana cream, triple berry, brownie crunch, and more.

Charlie's Bakery & Creamery: The bakery is known for its Turtle Cheesecake topped with caramel and milk chocolate -- The best thing: it sits on a slice of vanilla cake.

Soco Restaurant: Located in the Thornton Park district, it is known for its Key Lime Cheesecake topped with berries.

TooJay's: The restaurant & bakery has several locations in Central Florida and is known for its classic Strawberry Cheesecake.

Mecatos Bakery & Café: The Colombian bakery features a variety of sweet & salty treats, but on this day, you should try their traditional cheesecake infused and topped with guava.

Light On The Sugar Bakery Café: The cozy café in Winter Park is a perfect spot to try a slice of New York cheesecake.

