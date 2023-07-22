Sip & Savor: Foodie festival coming to Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park is bringing up the summer fun spirit with a food festival.

Sip & Savor - Great American Cookout will take over ICON Park on July 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will bring I-Drive chefs, winemakers, spirit crafters, and brew masters together to create a gastronomic experience.

Guests will get to try tasty bites from these staple restaurants in ICON Park:

Ole Red

Uncle Julio’s

Brother Jimmy’s

Gordon Ramsay

Shake Shack

Sloppy Joe’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sugar Factory

Wheelhouse Market

The event ticket includes 11 dishes (one from each restaurant), beer and wine tasting, samples of seltzers, beers, and admission to The Wheel.

The proceeds of the festival will be donated to Salvation Army.

