Opera Orlando to host free concert showcasing young talent

ORLANDO, Fla. — No plans for the weekend? Opera Orlando will celebrate the third year of its summer training initiative with a free concert.

SINGS! is a summer training program for young singers ages 15 to 20 interested in pursuing a classical singing career.

The week-long program started on July 22, will go through July 28, and will end with the concert.

During the training, students will prepare for college auditions with professionals in the field.

“We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm for this year’s program,” said education director and SINGS! Program director Sarah Purser. “SINGS! began three summers ago with a handful of participants, and I am personally very pleased to see that this year’s program is completely full with a waiting list.”

The concert will be on July 29 at 2 p.m. at the Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Orlando.

Click here to learn more about Opera Orlando and its season calendar.

