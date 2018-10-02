National Night Out 2018: Where and when in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - People in communities across Central Florida have a unique opportunity to meet the officers and deputies who keep their neighborhoods safe.
National Night Out is a national effort to build relationships between communities and the law enforcement forces that protect them. Most local events have giveaways and activities for the entire family.
While much of the country recognized National Night Out on the first Tuesday of August, many communities in Florida and Texas hold their events the first Tuesday in October.
Here is a list of the Central Florida communities participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 2:
Casselberry - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Concord Park North (Read more)
Clermont - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterfront Park (Read more)
Cocoa - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Junny Rios Martinez Park (Read more)
Daytona Beach - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Midtown Cultural and Education Center (Read more)
Kissimmee - Starting at 6 p.m., the neighborhoods of Lakeside, Kissimmee Gardens, Bermuda Bay, The Oaks, Stonefield, and Springs at Tapestry are holding individual events with visits from Kissimmee Police.
Lake Mary - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Mary's Central Park (Read more)
Leesburg - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Susan Street Complex (Read more)
Longwood - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Candyland Park (Read more)
Maitland - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Venue on the Lake, next to Lake Lily Park (Read more)
Mount Dora - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mount Dora Target (Read more)
Orlando - Several churches are holding free events are happening in the city
- El Bethel Temple - 6-9 p.m.
- Full Gospel Faith Fellowship - 6-8 p.m.
- Tabernacle of God Ministries - 7-9 p.m.
- First Alliance Church - 6-8 p.m.
- Audubon Park Covenant Church - 7-9 p.m.
- Broadway United Church - 6-8 p.m.
- First Unitarian Church of Orlando - 6-9 p.m.
- Livingston Street Church of God - 6-8 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church - 6-9 p.m.
- The Church of Freewill Deliverance - 5-10 p.m.
- Click here to read more from Orlando Police
Ormond Beach - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nova Community Park (Read more)
Oviedo - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Center Lake Park (Read more)
Sanford - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fort Mellon Park (Read more)
Seminole County - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seminole Towne Center Mall (Read more)
Sumter County - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lake Sumter State College (Read more)
Winter Park - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Facility (Read more)
