New Florida bill proposes stricter voter ID rules and citizenship verification markings

Tallahassee, Fla. — A bill intended to modify voter registration and ID laws in Florida has been introduced. It mandates election supervisors to confirm the citizenship of applicants and introduces new ID requirements for voters.

The bill requires that all motor vehicle licenses and identification cards issued to non-U.S. citizens clearly indicate their non-citizen status with the designation ‘NC’. This aims to improve transparency in the state’s identification system.

The legislation aims to resolve voter identification concerns by requiring the supervisor of elections to verify if applicants are listed as U.S. citizens in state records. If citizenship cannot be confirmed, applicants must submit proof.

The proposed legislation requires that actions like suspected false statements on voter registration applications be referred to the Office of Election Crimes and Security. This Office is responsible for investigating election misconduct claims and ensuring the integrity of the registration process.

A key update in the bill is the change to identification rules at polling stations. Voters are now required to show a valid Florida ID or other approved identification when they arrive. Moreover, if a voter registered with a Florida ID, that ID must be shown at the polling site.

The bill notably permits noncitizens registered to vote to submit provisional ballots. These ballots will only be counted if their registration status is verified by the specified deadline after the election.

Additionally, the legislation mandates that vote-by-mail ballots require election supervisors to verify, upon request, that the voter’s registration and mailing address are current and that the voter is a U.S. citizen.

If citizenship verification is unsuccessful, voters must provide proof before voting or receiving an absentee ballot.

