Men accused of armed home invasions to appear in Orlando courtroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men are set to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with violent attacks in Orange County.

Investigators say the suspects followed a woman home in downtown Orlando and assaulted her.

The attack occurred on East Livingston Street, where the suspects hit the woman in the face with a gun.

A neighbor attempted to intervene but was chased into his home by the suspects, who also stole his belongings.

Days later, Orlando police arrested the two men while they were trying to pawn the stolen items.

