National Service Dog month: 9 fun facts about these pups

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy National Service Dog Month!

Every September, we celebrate National Service Dog Month to show appreciation to the four-legged friends who dedicate their lives to helping humans in need.

Service dogs are not just pets; their hard work has a life-changing impact on many people with disabilities.

Here are 9 facts about these pup heroes:

Service dogs have a long history: It’s thought that service dogs can be traced back to the prehistoric ages when pups would help humans with hunting or herding.

Dogs have helped Veterans since the Civil War: During the Civil War, dogs looked for food and water for soldiers, crossed enemy lines to carry information, and were great companions.

A presidential pup is one of the most famous in modern times: Sully H.W. Bush served former President George H. W. Bush during his battle with dementia. When President Bush passed away, mourners watched Sully lay beside the president’s casket at his funeral.

Service dogs gained federal recognition in the 1990s: These amazing pups weren’t legally recognized in our country until the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990. The ADA opened a world of opportunities for people with disabilities to have a furry companion that could help them.

There are half a million service dogs in the United States. Our country has only about 500,000 service dogs, and people in need of one must wait an average of three years.

They are diverse! Service pups come in all shapes and sizes; no matter how tiny or big, any breed of dog can become a service dog with proper training.

They are not cheap: Because of the extensive training service dogs must undergo, the price to get one is expensive -- around $15,000 to $30,000. Luckily, there are some fundraising opportunities through non-profits.

They ignore you for a reason: Service dogs receive training to ignore commands and contact people other than their handlers. Think about it like this: when you are at work, that’s your only focus.

They work hard: It takes months and even years for some dogs to be ready for service. These furry friends are hardworking and put a lot of time and effort into their job.

