NBA draft day arrives, Orlando Magic fans are ready

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are less than an hour away from the start of tonight’s NBA draft.

The drama -- the buildup is giving fans plenty to look forward to ahead of tonight’s watch party at the Amway Center.

It will be hard to beat last year’s excitement when the Orlando Magic drafted Paolo Banchero as No. 1 overall.

But with two lottery picks, tonight’s selections are just as critical for a team ready to make some noise.

The Orlando Magic is set to draft at No. 6 and No. 11 overall.

There’s a ton of talent at the top of the draft, and after working out most of the lottery picks, the Magic have a good sense of who they want in the City Beautiful.

It is also important to remember that the Magic is one of the youngest teams in the league.

Now the question is, do they want to add two more rookies to this roster? The team can also trade up to get one player, trade out of the lottery, or trade for current players in the league.

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the possibilities are endless.

“How does having two lottery picks make us look different in the draft than it would if we had one,” he said. “We can have all those layer conversations, but it is all about the players- getting to know them as people.”

Once again, the Magic have two lottery picks at No. 6 and No. 11 overall.

In 2021 they also had two lottery picks and drafted both Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Both of those players have been a big part of this young core.

They also have the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Watch the first round of tonight’s NBA draft here on Channel 9.

