Nearly 30 hurt after tour boat, another vessel collide near Port of Miami, officials say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
MIAMI, Fla. — Nearly 30 people are recovering from injuries after two boats collided near the Port of Miami.

Officials said the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said one of the vessels involved was a tour boat.

At least one person had to be airlifted from that scene.

The cause of this crash is now under investigation.

