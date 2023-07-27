Need a truck, drone or tractor? Orange County hosting huge online auction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for an appliance, truck or miscellaneous equipment, Orange County might have just what you need.

The Orange County Comptroller’s Office is holding one of the biggest online auctions in county history.

The auction started Wednesday and runs through Aug. 2.

The office is selling items departments no longer need, including drones, arcade games, used cars, and more.

All of the money raised will go right back to the county.

“It all goes back to things like law enforcement, fire prevention,” Comptroller Phil Diamond said. “It goes into money to maintain parks or fix roads.”

You can see a gallery of available items below and bid on them here.

