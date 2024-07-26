Netanyahu to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff said they are ready to secure the area.

Officials plan to shut down the road from the airport to the estate.

The sheriff also warned protesters to keep their distance and not block any roads.

Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday following his address to Congress.

The prime minister’s visit to the U.S. comes as Israel’s war with Hamas continues nine months later.

He’s now trying to gain more support in the U.S., telling Congress that Israel’s fight is effectively keeping American boots off the ground.

